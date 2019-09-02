The ongoing Xenophobic attack launched by South Africans against Nigerians and other foreigners has seen properties including cars belonging to Nigerians being set on fire.

The attack on properties belonging to Nigerians occurred just after the South Africans allegedly raided the Nigerian embassy in the country. It was further learnt that some Nigerians are currently hiding in bushes due to the violence meted out by South Africans.





Here is a video below;

This is coming after a protest staged by Taxi drivers over the murder of their colleague turned violent. The cabbie was shot dead after he alongside other Taxi drivers reportedly confronted suspected drug dealers in the community in bid to clean the city’s streets. It was also learnt that some police officers were involved in the sale of the drugs.





The incident led to a targeted attack on foreigners majorly Nigerians. Shops belonging to Nigerians were also looted after the incident.

