



The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on Wednesday appealed for an end to violence in Nigeria and South Africa.





Many Nigerians have in recent months come under attack in South Africa.





The latest onslaught has snowballed into large scale violence which has led to reprisals in Nigeria, Tanzania and other countries.





Adeboye via his personal Twitter account urged all parties to embrace peace.









Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Air Peace Airline would commence the evacuation of Nigerians in South Africa from Sept. 6, following recent attacks on Nigerians in that country.





Mr Ferdinand Nwonye, Spokesperson for the Ministry, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.





Nwonye said that Mr Allen Onyema, Proprietor of Air Peace Airline, volunteered to send an aircraft from Friday, Sept. 6, to evacuate Nigerians who wish to return free of charge.





“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that following the recent xenophobic attack on foreign nationals, including Nigerians in South Africa, the Proprietor of Air Peace Airlines, has volunteered to send an aircraft to evacuate Nigerians.





“The general public is hereby advised to inform their relatives in South Africa to take advantage of this laudable gesture.





“Interested Nigerians are therefore advised to liaise with the High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria and the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg for further necessary arrangement,” the statement stated.

