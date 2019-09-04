



The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) better known as Pyrates Confraternity has asked the federal government to take drastic steps to halt further attacks of Nigerians in South Africa.





In a statement on Tuesday, Kwaghbunde Gbahabo, head of the association worldwide, said the attacks had assumed a worrisome dimension and must be addressed through a stern “diplomatic response”.





The association stated that the leadership of South Africa cannot afford to fold its arms while its citizens attack fellow Africans.





NAS also called for the prosecution of “all South African government officials who have openly supported and justified the attacks on Nigerians and other foreigners living in the country”.





“In recent times, xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa have assumed an alarming proportion,” he said.





“In fact, there is no period in the last six months that Nigerians working in South Africa have not been attacked. The killing of Nigerians and looting of their businesses in South Africa have gone without any meaningful response from the South African Government.





“NAS is pained to observe that the South African government and her security agencies have stood by as if they are helpless to arrest this inhumanity meted out against Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa.





“This unspoken and seemingly tacit support by the South African government for the killing and maiming of foreign nationals resident in South African must be immediately challenged by the Federal Government of Nigeria by a very drastic diplomatic response.”





On Sunday, three people were reportedly killed and properties destroyed in an attack on foreign nationals, including Nigerians in South Africa.





