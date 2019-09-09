



The Nigerian mission in South Africa says at least 400 Nigerians have indicated interest to be evacuated from South Africa following xenophobic attacks.





Foreign nationals in the country have been subjected to fresh attacks. This has led to a diplomatic row between Nigeria and South Africa.





Speaking on Sunday, Godwin Adama, Nigeria’s consul-general in Johannesburg, said the first batch of Nigerians who are willing to return home will be repatriated on Wednesday.





Air Peace has offered to airlift the returnees home.

“We have more than enough for that aircraft. Over 400 Nigerians have already registered; more are still coming,” he said.





Kabiru Bala, Nigerian high commissioner to South Africa, said Nigerians in the country had responded positively in good numbers.





He said the mission was also responding to those who had issues with their documents.





“We are documenting them. Those without travel documents, we shall provide them with Emergency Travel Certificates,” he said.





“There are other governmental procedures that we must observe. Relevant agencies of government in Nigeria must be informed and must be ready to receive the returnees.





“Hard work is now going on at the high commission and consulate in this regard. As soon as all procedures and relevant protocols are observed, the return is assured and guaranteed. A little more patience will be helpful. The response of Nigerians is just amazing.”





