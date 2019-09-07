Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Nigerian comedian, Godwin Komone a.k.a Gordons has reacted over the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other nationals in South Africa.Speaking on the deadly attacks, the outspoken comic said Nigerians are not chickens that can be slaughtered.He made this known in a chat with newsmen.“Nigerians are not chickens that you think you can just slaughter. If I were the president of this country, the measures I would have taken will make the world pay attention to Nigeria. You can’t just be killing people like that. These are human beings you are killing”.Speaking further, Gordons added that the xenophobic attacks may have been pre-planned.“I feel this issue has been premediated. I was in PortHarcout last week and there is this hotel that South Africans manage. I was there and prior to the xenophobia attack, I went to the hotel and they told me they were not all around that they have gone to South Africa. They must have been aware of what is to happen. When Nigerians kill Nigerians in our country and nothing happens, the world feels we don’t care about ourselves”