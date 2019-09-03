



Nigerian rapper, Ycee and South African hip pop star, AKA are going at each other on Twitter following the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other nationals in South Africa.

During the exchange between the pair,Ycee shared old tweets of AKA reacting angrily after Nigeria knocked out South Africa from the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.





See their exchange below.

















Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday