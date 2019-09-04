Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The National Association of Nigerian Students has asked South African nationals living in Nigeria to leave the country on or before Monday next week.The students’ body said it would start attacking businesses with South African interest in any part of Nigeria before next week Monday in reaction to the killing of Nigerians and looting of their businesses in South Africa.National Public Relations Officer of NANS, Azeez Adeyemi, who led scores of Nigerian students to converge at Lalubu Road, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, said the directive was precipitated by the killing of Nigerians and looting of their properties in South Africa.Adeyemi condemned the failure of the South African government to stop the ugly situation.He warned that by Thursday all South African businesses in Ogun State and other parts of Nigeria would be shut down in protest over the ill-treatment of Nigerians by black South Africans.He said, “The anger of Nigerians especially our constituency, seems to have gotten to a point of real reaction against South Africans and their businesses in Nigeria.“As students, we had embarked on mild struggles in the past against this inhuman act of the South Africans but the animals in human flesh have proven to us that, they can only stop if we up our actions against them”.He added, “Going forward, as young people who originally own this country, we would not wait for President Muhammadu Buhari who has refused to take leadership and decisive position on the menace of the South Africans.”Adeyemi said that South Africans would not be attacked, but listed three directives.He said, “Firstly, all South African businesses must close every kind of business transactions opened at any point with our people in the next 12 hours.“Secondly, by Thursday morning, all South African businesses operating in Nigeria must shut down totally as our comrades have been strategically positioned across the 36 states of the federation.“Thirdly, South Africans living in Nigeria must leave our country latest by Monday morning.”Adeyemi said, the president, Danielson Akpan has summoned an Extraordinary NANS Board of Trustee/ Stakeholders emergency meeting on Friday to strategise on how to react properly to the xenophobic attacks.