Sensational actress, Genevieve Nnaji has joined other celebrities who expressed their opinions over the xenophobic attacks carried out by South Africans against foreigners in their country.The revered entertainer stated that South Africans have shown Nigerians countless times who they are. She affirmed that a life with Nigerians isn’t the worst thing and they (South Africans) need to see another side of life without Nigerians.Stating that life is tough here in Nigeria, the actress added that sooner than later we’ll have to realize it’s all we’ve got.“A life with us isn’t the worse thing. They need to see one without us. They’ve shown us countless times who they are. Let’s believe them. It’s time to show them who we are. But most importantly, it’s time we believed in ourselves. They see our potential; our greatness. We need to see it too. It’s tough out here I know, but sooner than later we’ll have to realize it’s all we’ve got. We have to make sure our energy and resources are beneficial to all things Her??. We can’t ignore the signs much longer. Change is inevitable. Let us stay ahead of it. #LongliveNigeria ”