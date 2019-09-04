An angry Nigerian lady has called on President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to take drastic action to stop the recurring Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

In a video she posted online, the lady prayed against President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo if they fail to stop the attacks on Nigerians. In her words





I just a video right now of South Africans burning buildings in which Nigerians are in. They are buring buildings and burning people. Nigerians are in South Africa. Buhari, you and your wife, if you don't act, it will not be well with you, it will not be well with your generation. It is not only you Buhari. The Vice President, you are a Yoruba man. I am a Yoruba woman, If you don't do anything about it, it will not be well with you. It will not be well with your children. It will not be well with your generation.





If you don't do anything about it, your family will ruin in the name of Jesus''





Watch the video below

