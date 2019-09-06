Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Rt. Rev Humphrey Olumakaiye, Diocesan Bishop, Lagos Diocese (Anglican Communion) has urged the Federal Government to explore every diplomatic avenue to end the problem between Nigeria and South Africa over xenophobic attacks.Olumakaiye, in a statement on Friday in Lagos, advised the government not to go into negotiations without demanding a lasting solution from South Africa.According to him, everything necessary should be done to bring to justice those who partook in the attacks and adequate compensation should be given to the victims and their families.“As a church, we are saddened by the inhumane treatment of Nigerians and other nationals in South Africa and we utterly condemn xenophobia in all its appearances, whether tacitly or full-blown.“We also want to advise the government of South Africa not to sweep this issue under the rug, considering we are all human, created in God’s Image.“It should be recalled that Nigeria as a nation, through her government and the people, were very accommodating to the South African nation during the ugly episode of apartheid.“So we do not deserve to be paid back with this inhumane treatment of her (Nigerian) citizens in South Africa,’’ the cleric said.