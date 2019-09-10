Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Business activities have resumed at various firms owned by South African nationals in Lagos. Our correspondents who went to Lekki, Surulere, observed that many of the outlets opened for business.At the Shoprite centre in Lekki, It was observed that business activities went on unhindered as it did, before the reprisal attacks.PEP at Ogba is back with customers engaging in shopping.At Bode Thomas in Surulere, the DSTV office was also open for business; a staff also confirmed they resumed work nationwide on Sunday.He noted that some branches reopened on Saturday, but stressed that by Sunday morning all branches had reopened.Although the office was looking well set and activities going on smoothly, the workers told our correspondent that thugs last week went away with some television sets and damaged some valuables.“Those hoodlums entered, scattered the whole place, damaged our air conditioner outside, forcefully removed one of the television on the slab and smashed it on the floor. We all ran for our lives. The police later came and chased them away.“We are back now, activities have commenced, you are safe here,” he said.Our reporter saw that the PEP shop and the two MTN offices on Bode Thomas Road were not open. The hoodlums ransacked the place and damaged things in the shops.At Shoprite in Surulere, activities have reopened, but our reporter observed that some shops were still locked.