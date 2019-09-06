Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

President Muhammadu Buhari’s special envoy has arrived in Johannesburg, for a meeting with South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa.The special representative of the President is the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar.Ambassador Abubakar was received at the O.R. Tambo International Airport by the Nigerian High Commissioner and other mission officials.He is expected to meet the host President in Pretoria on Friday.Prior to the arrival of the special envoy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said Ambassador Abubakar would attend crucial meetings with high-level South African officials on all aspects of the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.The spokesperson for the ministry, Ferdinand Nwonye, explained in a statement that the special envoy and the High Commissioner would provide President Buhari with a comprehensive briefing on the situation in South Africa and on the outcome of their meetings.According to the statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was informed that the Nigerian Mission in South Africa has “authoritatively informed that no Nigerian life was lost during the latest crisis”.The ministry urged the Nigerians to disregard the purported videos claiming otherwise on the social media.