



The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Muhamadu Buhari government to demand compensation for Nigerian victims of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.





The group said this while reacting to recent attacks and killings of Nigerians and other nationals in South Africa.





SERAP in a statement on its official Twitter page called on the Nigerian government to urgently take legal action by instructing AGF, Geoffrey Onyeama, and Abike Dabiri to file inter-state communication before the African Commission against South Africa in order to secure effective remedies for Nigerian victims of xenophobic attacks





The statement reads: “Dear Buhari,

Recurring xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa is a wake-up call to put Nigeria First. We urge you to:





1. Recall Nigerian ambassador from South Africa 2. Call AU session to end the problem once and for all.





“Nigerian authorities should urgently take legal action against South Africa before the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights to seek effective remedies and adequate compensation for Nigerian victims of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.





“Arts 48 and 49 of African Charter read together with Art 47 provide the legal basis for Nigeria to submit communication against South Africa for violations of the right to life, etc. Countries like Uganda have taken full advantage of this procedure in the past. Why not Nigeria?





“South Africa and Nigeria have ratified the African Charter. If Buhari is to side with the victims and ensure that they receive adequate compensation he has to immediately instruct AGF, Geoffrey Onyeama, Abike Dabiri to file inter-state communication before the African Commission.”

