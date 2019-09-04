



Earlier on, Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage condemned the attacks as she sympathized with victims of xenophobia in South Africa. She also took a step further by pulling out of an upcoming DSTV delicious festival that was set to be held in South Africa.





Joining her to take action in one's own little way is ace Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, who recently took to social media to also react to the xenophobic attacks currently going on in South Africa.

Taking to his Instagram page, the comedian announced that he has opted out of his trip to South Africa and will not be attending the Comics Choice Awards which is supposed to hold in the country.





See his post below: