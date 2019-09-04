



The proprietor of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema, has provided an aircraft to evacuate Nigerians who wished to return home on account of the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.The aircraft will be available for the airlift operations from Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Wednesday.The MFA spokesman, Ferdinand Nwonye said in a statement, “The ministry wishes to inform the general public that following the recent unfortunate xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals, including Nigerians in South Africa, the proprietor of Air Peace Airlines, Chief Allen Onyema, has volunteered to send an aircraft from September 6, 2019, to evacuate Nigerians who wish to return to Nigeria free of charge.“The general public is hereby advised to inform their relatives in South Africa to take advantage of this laudable gesture.”It advised interested Nigerians to liaise with the High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria and the Consulate- General of Nigeria in Johannesburg for further necessary arrangement.