Madagascar has cancelled the International friendly against South Africa men’s national team.





Madagascar was a last minute replacement for Zambia, who pulled out as a result of the Xenophobic attacks on other African nationals in South Africa.





Madagascar was to take on the Bafana Bafana at the Orlando stadium on Saturday.





Bafana Bafana confirmed this development on their official Twitter handle on Thursday.

South Africa Football Association (SAFA) also confirmed the cancelletion on their official website.

“SAFA regrets to inform the public that the match between Bafana Bafana and Madagascar scheduled for this coming Saturday (7 September) at Orlando Stadium has been called off after the visitors (Madagascar) decided to withdraw from the encounter,” SAFA said.





No reason was however given for the cancellation.





Malagasy FA however posted a statement on social media to confirm the cancellation of the game.





There has been condemnation of the Xenophobic attacks on other African nationals residing in South Africa since it started.





A Nigerian was killed on Sunday in the barbaric act.

