The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has said that three Police officers were seriously injured, while a Police operational vehicle was set ablaze during nationwide protests against xenophobic attacks on Nigerians resident in South Africa.This was released in a statement signed by the Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos.Adamu condemned the violent attacks on some properties belonging to South African businesses such as MTN and Shoprite.He said that a total of 125 suspects were arrested in connection with the incident, “while a good number of looted valuables have been recovered by the Police.”Adamu said the Force had commenced investigations and profiling of the arrested suspects, with a view to establishing their connection with the stealing, malicious damage, arson and disturbance of public peace on the day of the incident.“The Force is hereby reassuring all law-abiding citizens, embassies, foreign missions, foreigners and their businesses within the country of their security and safety,” he said.