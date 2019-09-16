



A US woman living in the city of San Diego swallowed her engagement ring, while asleep and having a nightmare. A US woman living in the city of San Diego swallowed her engagement ring, while asleep and having a nightmare.





She had to undergo surgery to retrieve it.





Jenna Evans, 29, had a scary dream in which she and her fiancée were on a speeding train and are attacked by “bad guys”. She dreams that she removed her ring and swallowed it so that the goons do not take it away.





However, when Evans woke up next morning she was shocked to see her ring missing and realised that she had actually swallowed the ring in her sleep. The couple went to hospital where an X-ray scan identified the 2.4-carat ring in Evans stomach. However, the worst news came when Evans, a San Diego resident, was asked to sign release forms in case of her death while undergoing surgery to remove the ring.

“Then I cried a lot because I would be so mad if I died. I waited a long time for that damn engagement ring and I will marry Bobby Howell,” BBC was quoted as saying Evans. Fortunately, the procedure went well, and Evans later shared her experience in a Facebook post which went viral, receiving over 100K likes and 61,000K shares.





“I was really happy because I don’t know if I can look at it and appreciate it in the same way,” Evans told ABC news channel.





See her post on Facebook:





