



A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Femi Fani-Kayode, has given reasons the South should be blamed and not the North for underdevelopment.





According to him, the South as a region is divided with weak and cowardly leaders who put the interest of the country before that of the region.





The former Minister of Aviation further explained that the Northern leaders are united, courageous and strong and put the interests of the region before that of the country in general.





In a tweet he shared on Tuesday morning via @realFFK, the politician wrote, “The problem of Nigeria is not the north: it is the south.

“The north has strong, united and courageous leaders who put the northern interest before the Nigerian interest.





“The south has weak, divided and cowardly leaders who put the Nigerian interest before the southern interest.”

