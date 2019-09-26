



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Thursday reacted to the remark by an aide to the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, AKA Dawisu where he described the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as ‘VP Academics.’





PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said it was unfortunate that the seat of the Vice President was reduced to “VP Academics.”





Recall that yesterday Yakasai made the mockery remark via his official Twitter handle @dawisu while responding to a tweet by one @bhulaskonsult.





@bhulaskonsult had asked, ”It seems everyone in Nigeria is in New York for UN Assembly.”





But, Dawisu while responding said, ”Vice President (Academics) is still around sir.”





Reacting to the comment, Ologbondiyan stated that such was the norm when “you aide and abate tyranny.”





“It is most unfortunate that the highly exalted seat of the VP has been reduced to “VP Academics”, but then, that’s what you get when you aide and abate tyranny,” Ologbondiyan tweeted.

