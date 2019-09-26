 Why Omoyele Sowore is still with us after court order – DSS | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Department of State Services has said the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, was still in custody because his legal team had yet to serve it with a copy of the court order granting him bail.

Spokesperson of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunnaya said this in a telephone interview with our source on Thursday.

He said the DSS as a law-abiding agency has the highest regard for the laws of the land and would not do anything to undermine law and order.


Afunnaya said, “We have not received the court order. And his (Sowore’s) counsel is a very senior member of the bar and he knows the process to follow; this process has not been followed.”



