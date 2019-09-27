



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Friday urged Nigerians to pray for the co-convener of RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore and former National Security Adviser, NSA, Sambo Dasuki.





He made the appeal while condemning the continued detention of Sowore by the Department of State Services, DSS, despite court order granting him bail.





Fani-Kayode said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has proven that it can “do anything they want, to anybody, for any reason and at any time” with Sowore’s continued detention.





Justice Taiwo Taiwo of an Abuja Federal High court had granted Sowore bail but DSS has continued to hold the former presidential candidate in detention.

However, Fani-Kayode in a series of tweets wrote: “What amazes me is the utter gullibility of some of our people. Why would you be surprised that @YeleSowore, is still in detention? Has @MBuhari ever obeyed court orders? They did it to those of us in the mainstream opposition over the last 4 years and you applauded them.





“Now they are doing it to others and u are lamenting and expressing surprise and disappointment. You never thought it would affect you but now it has. Well, this is just the beginning. You must live with the new reality which is that we are living in a vicious dictatorship which will not spare anyone it feels threatened by. I and a number of others warned that this would happen in 2015 if Buhari came to power and you laughed us to scorn and insulted us. You fought for @MBuhari, you rejected @GEJonathan and you put him in power.





“Thankfully it appears that you are not laughing anymore but now you must live with the consequences of your actions. Now you must live with the monster and tyrant you assisted in putting on the throne and the mess you helped to create.





“Even if @YeleSowore is released later today or tomorrow they have made their point: that they can do anything they want, to anybody, for any reason and at anytime. May God deliver us from these wicked souls and I urge every Nigerian to pray for Yele, Sambo Dasuki and others.”

