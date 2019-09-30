



Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode says he weeps for Nigeria because of the way things have degenerated in the country.





He said on Monday that in the last few days happenings in the nation called for weeping.





“First is the discovery of a slave camp in Kaduna where, in the name of Koranic school, 500 children are incarcerated, chained up, tortured and subjected to sexual abuse.





“Second is the abduction and selling into slavery by ISWA “bandits” of 25 Nigerians from Katsina in Burkina Faso.





“The “bandits” said they sold them into slavery in a foreign land because their relatives in Nigeria “could not afford to pay for their ransom.”





“Worse of all is the fact that, according to media reports, those ISWA “bandits” now control several towns and communities in Katsina state,” he lamented.





According to him, “Third, a man is arrested at the airport when he arrived into Nigeria and was detained for a few hours simply because he wore a shirt which had “we are all Biafrans” written on it. Can things get any worse than this? I weep for my country.”

