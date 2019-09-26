Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Veteran Nollywood actor and former Delta State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Richard Mofe Damijo has said he would love to play the role of God in a movie.The veteran role interpreter noted that he had played the role of the President and the devil, now he desires to act the role of God.“I wanna play God, it is one of my bucket lists. I have played the devil in another film, ‘Made in Heaven.’ I missed the chance to play God recently, so but I want to play God, I want to play God. I played I think I played the president. I want to play God. Yeah. I just want to play God, I want to play God’s character. It’s funny, but since I watched ‘Oh my God by this old actor and then when I saw Amitabh Bachchan, the Indian actor in (God Tussi Great Ho), now that I have some grays, so by the time I’m probably 60 something and the greys are little bit greyer, like snow white, I would probably get a role to play God or I write one myself,” he told Pulse.RMD also stated his reason for not appearing in just any Nollywood flick. He added that it is not about the number of films, but the quality of films that you do.“In the prolific period of Nollywood as it were, I didn’t jump on every bandwagon or on every film that came my way. I’ve always tried to be very selective about the kind of films I did. And in a lot in a lot of ways I feel very blessed that you know, my, my little body of work can kind of compare with any other person’s body of work. For me, it is not about the number of films you do, but the quality of the films that you do. I didn’t see a lot of films that I did at that time,”