



Seun Onigbinde, a critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government, on Tuesday, stated that his resignation from the Buhari-led administration had nothing to do with the attacks he received online following his appointment.





Onigbinde, Co-founder of BudgIT, announced his resignation as the Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning.





His resignation came after his recent appointment was greeted with shock and disapproval by Nigerians.





Many felt he should never take an appointment with the same government he had openly criticised and worked against.

However, reacting, via his Twitter page, Seun stated that his resignation had nothing to do with the bashing he received after the appointment.





“Kindly note that it is not the online anger or rage that made me resign.





“90% of the comments I had no chance to read. I believe an atmosphere of mutual trust is critical for whatever I dream of.





” God bless,” he wrote.

