



Yemi Alade, Nigerian Afropop vocalists, says a music collaboration with Tiwa Savage, her colleague in the country’s music industry, might never happen due to the “troubles” from their fans.





The talented singer, who recently came through with ‘Woman of Steel’, her long-awaited 2019 album, disclosed this in an interview with Ndani TV.





The 30-year-old songwriter said a collaboration between the two music heavyweights might not work, considering the way the duo have been pitted against each other by their numerous fans.





She also asked what kind of outcome will they be fuelling or encouraging with the collaboration?.





“All my life when have been choosing collaborations, it is not based on how I feel. It’s unfortunate that with the feelings and troubles that people keep stirring in our ways, it probably will never allow us to ever have a collaboration. Because you’re not sure the outcome would even be positive or be over run by negative things and all the fights,” she said.





“When we do music, we do it so people can be happy, so when we do a song together, what are we fueling? What are we encouraging? That’s the most important question when I do collaborations, there is an aim. I think what would be would be”.





In December 2018, the duo had engaged in a heated war of words.





Trouble started when Yemi Alade shaded other female entertainers who, according to her, love to deceive their fans by enlarging their buttocks in photos shared on social media.





Although she did not mention names, her tweet was shared hours after the ‘Lova Lova’ crooner had posted some of her curvy photos on Instagram.





In a swift reaction, Tiwa had taken to her Instastory to share a post with the caption “don’t start a war you cant finish”.





But on Wednesday, during a listening party to promote ’49-99’, her latest offering, in the UK, Tiwa had given a shout-out to all her fellow African female artists including Yemi Alade.

