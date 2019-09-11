



President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.





The meeting, which is the first under the second term administration of President Buhari, started around 11am in the Council Chamber with rendition of the National anthem.





In his brief remarks at the beginning of the meeting, the President charged the ministers that they cannot afford to fail Nigerians.





Reminding them of the oath they took three weeks ago, he said they must give selfless service to the nation.

He said “Let me make a few remarks at the maiden Next Level Federal Executive Council Meeting. The safety, security and prosperity of Nigeria’s 200 million people are our responsibility, we must not fail them.”





The President said that Nigerians voted for him in February 2019 to accomplish three major areas of securing the nation, diversifying and inclusive economy that will end poverty and fighting corruption.





According to him, the ministers’ policies, ideas and projects should mainly be tailored to these areas.





He said; “For the new cabinet members, this weekly meeting presents an opportunity to know your fellow ministers and exchange ideas with a goal of perfecting our stated policies which will positively impact on Nigerians. In the recently concluded elections, the majority of Nigerians who voted for us gave us a clear mandate: A. to enhance the security of lives and property across the entire country, B. to create a diversified and inclusive economy that will bring prosperity to all, and C. to install governance and accountability in our systems and processes, thereby eliminating corruption.





“Therefore, all ideas and projects that will contribute to achieving these goals shall be foremost in our deliberations,” the President said.





Buhari also gave reasons why he created some new ministries and merged others.





He said “To enhance service delivery, we decided to restructure some functions which led to the creation of new ministries to achieve our goal of economic diversification and inclusive growth.





“For example, we merged the ministry of finance with that of budget and national planning, we also created a ministry for humanitarian affairs and disasters management and social development to fully institutionalized our various interventions that support some of the poorest and most distressed citizens of our country.





“Furthermore, we split the ministry of power, works and housing and ministry of transportation and aviation to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our infrastructure delivery programmes and projects.





“On security, keeping in mind the need to improve on our achievements we created the ministry of police affairs with the purpose to oversee the development and implementation of strategies that will enhanced Nigeria’s internal security in synergy with other security and intelligence agencies, this will include supporting the re-establishment of civil authority in the liberated areas of the north east.





“We also created a new ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, this ministry will manage key projects and initiatives of the presidency.





“The minister’s the role will include coordinating of multi-agencies and inter-ministry functions as designated by the President,” he said.





Stressing that the ministers, who were reappointed, got the job based on merit due to their performances during the first term of his administration, he urged all the ministers to redouble their efforts.





“For returning ministers, my decision to appoint you is best on merit. During our first term, you executed your mandate diligently in a patriotic manner. I expect you all to double your efforts in this second term,” he stated.





The President added; “I have instructed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draft a schedule of ministerial responsibilities for my review and final approval.





“As I said during the recent retreat, we must work in harmony with each other. Communication and team work are the hallmarks of success.





“I will conclude by tasking you all to keep in mind the oath you took in this very room three weeks ago. As a government our focus must remain that of selfless service,” he said.





At the meeting were the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita, and National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.





After confirmation of the appointment of the 43 Ministers by the Senate and two-day retreat in the Banquet Hall, the ministers were sworn in by the President on the 21st of August, 2019.





Since the swearing in, the President gave the ministers some weeks to familiarize themselves with their ministries.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday