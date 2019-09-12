



The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has given reasons he cannot congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari over his victory at the Presidential Election Tribunal on Wednesday.





The Justice Mohammed Garba,-led Tribunal dismissed Atiku and PDP petition in its entirety.





The court ruled that Buhari was duly elected as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the presidential election held on 23rd February, 2019.





The tribunal ruled that electronic transfer of results which was the crux of the opposition’s petition did not take place at any level.

Reacting, Fayose dissociated himself from any congratulatory message to President Buhari that might have been issued in his behalf.





According to him, he can’t author such statement because he is a believer in PDP and Atiku 2019 project





The former governor added that his PDP and Atiku will also appeal the judgment of the Presidential Election Tribunal.





On his Twitter page, Fayose wrote: “Nigerians should disregard any congratulatory message issued in my name on the outcome of the Presidential Election Judgment.





“My party has indicated its intention to appeal the judgment, and as a party man and believer in the PDP/ATIKU 2019 project, I can’t author such statement.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday