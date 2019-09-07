



Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili on Saturday gave reasons why the Buhari-led government attacked her for attending the World Economic Forum, WEF, in South Africa.





Recall that Ezekwesili had come under attack following her decision to attend the World Economic Forum, WEF, in South Africa despite Nigerian government’s withdrawal from the event.





However, speaking on Saturday, Ezekwesili said the attack was part of a cheap and frustrated strategy designed to bully, slander, denigrate her at every opportunity.





She wrote, “You’d be naive to think that the mob action the Nigeria Government planned, incited and orchestrated against me was “because she went to WEF when the country boycotted it.





“No. Just part of a cheap & frustrated strategy designed to bully, slander, denigrate me at every opportunity.





“A Nigeria Government that had several of its high ranking and low ranking officials in South Africa when I arrived for WEF on Wednesday mischievously rolls out the drumbeats of attacks against me, a private citizen for “ignoring the boycott of WEF. Their dishonesty is incurable.





“The most laughable of the cheap muck they ignorantly were throwing at me was “she could not ignore the Dollar @wef would pay her”. Imagine.





“What an irredeemable & corrupted bunch of illiterates who think everything is about money.

I earn no Fees for speaking @wef .Sorry souls.





“Understand how frustrating it must be for a grossly incompetent government @NigeriaGov to have to cope with my determination to call out their serial pattern of Bad Leadership and Governance.I did on the SA saga& so to deflect accountability they decided to make me the topic.





“For two days, a private citizen’s decision to attend @wef became the issue that mattered to the @NigeriaGov . It took delight in having citizens forget to scrutinize how EFFECTIVELY it was handling its responsibility. Oby Ezekwesili @wef was reason @MBuhari was failing citizens.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday