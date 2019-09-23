



Bello Matawallen, governor of Zamfara, says 400 abductees have been released by bandits and that those working against peace in the state will be put to shame.





Zailani Bappa, media aide to the governor, quoted Matawallen as saying this in a statement on Sunday.





The governor made the remarks following the reported release of 30 captives by suspected bandits.





Matawallen said he would continue to work to ensure that the state has peace despite “deliberate instigation from elements of destabilisation in the state”.

According to him, over 400 abductees have been released voluntarily and over 250 weapons have been recovered so far.





“When we started this process, they thought we could not succeed, but because we are honest, all the warring parties believed in us and co-operated with us,” he said.





“So far, about 400 abductees have been released by the bandits voluntarily, including foreign nationals and nearly 250 dangerous guns were also surrendered by repentant bandits voluntarily.





“We are now celebrating more than 100 days free from bloodshed or abductions throughout the state. Our markets have all been re-opened so also all the road network in the state.”





