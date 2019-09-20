 ‘What’s he going to say?’ —Outrage as UNILAG invites MC Oluomo to school as special guest | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, has sparked arguments on social media after he was invited to an event organized by the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

A poster image for a seminar organised by the Lagos-based varsity had surfaced online on Wednesday in which the leader of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the state chapter, was listed as one of the special guests of the day.

MC Oluomo’s invitation has, however, led to disagreements on social media platforms, especially Twitter, where some users have questioned his “personage” and registered their disappointment.

While some users wondered why a renowned varsity “would stoop so low to invite a thug”, there was a segment of Nigerians on the micro-blogging platform who welcomed the decision, since the event borders around a field in which the NURTW leader has some wealth of experience.


“Mc Oluomo, a guest speaker in a uni campus? What exactly is he going to say to students?? This country na cruise,” a Twitter user said.

“University of Lagos inviting a thug, MC Oluomo as a guest speaker & people are saying its cos he is knowledgeable. On what? No wonder we call on past leaders who have looted & destroyed this country before to still lead us now cos a person’s image isn’t relevant in Nigeria,” another user said.

“There’s actually nothing wrong in inviting MC Oluomo to speak at an event in UNILAG. The fact he’s a NURTW chairman doesn’t mean he’s a blockhead. He also has 1 or 2 things he can teach people and they’ll appreciate. Y’all should stop stereotyping. BTW, MC Oluomo 4 Gov. soon,” a user also said.

In June, the NURTW leader was the subject of discussion after a photo of his honorary visit to the state of Atlanta, Georgia in the United States went viral.

