Paul Ibe, media aide of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says Lai Mohammed, minister of information, “smokes certified weed”.





Ibe said this while responding to the demand of Mohammed that Atiku should apologise to Nigerians for distracting the government by appealing the verdict of the presidential election petition tribunal.





On Wednesday, the tribunal dismissed the petitions of Atiku and the PDP against the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last election.





Mohammed had said Atiku had approached the tribunal “with a fraudulently-obtained evidence”.

In Twitter post on Thursday, Ibe questioned the “type of weed” the information minister smokes.





“Lai: Atiku should apologise to Nigerians,” he tweeted.





“Me: For real? What type of weed are you smoking? It can only be #CertifiedWeed.”





Mohammed had asked the opposition party to join hands with the government to move the country to the next level.





“Don’t they realise this is a criminal act for which they are liable? Instead of threatening to head to the Supreme Court, driven more by ego than commonsense, they should be sorry for allowing desperation to overwhelm their sense of reasoning. Enough is enough,” he had said.

