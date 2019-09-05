



Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has attacked Nigerians attending World Economic Forum in South Africa .





Nigeria had earlier announced the decision to boycott World Economic Forum on Africa billed for Capetown, South Africa, from September 4-6 over the xenophobic attacks.





Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo was to represent Nigeria at the forum.





This was the outcome of President Muhammadu Buhari, Osinbajo and Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, a brainstorming session on the raging Xenophobic attacks of Nigeria in South Africa.





Earlier, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, and Malawi pulled out of the event.





But, Bashir Ahmaad, aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on his Twitter page disclosed that former minister of aviation Oby Ezekwesili and some other Nigerians will still be attending WEF in South Africa.





He wrote: “Nigerian government has boycotted the World Economic Forum holding in Cape Town, South Africa, but some individuals from Nigeria including a former Minister are attending on their own.





“Madam Oby Ezekwesili, she is attending the WEF in Cape Town, South Africa.”





Reacting, Fani Kayode on his Twitter page said those Nigerians attending WED deserved to be sent for New Yam Festival in Germany.





According to him, they were disrespecting and dancing on the ‘graves of Nigerians killed in South Africa.’





Fani-Kayode wrote: “Nigerians that attend the World Economic Forum in South Africa deserve to be sent to Nuremberg, Germany for the next yam festival!





“They are pissing on the blood and dancing on the graves of their compatriots that have been tortured, maimed and butchered in the streets of SA.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday