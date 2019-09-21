How much Nigeria's elected public office holders earn has always been a subject of debate among Nigerians, always heated usually with unsubstantiated claims.









While majority of Nigerians believe Nigerian politicians collect bigger salaries than what they should get, the politicians have always risen in defence of their take-home pay.





For instance, the new president of the Senate and chairman of the National Assembly, Ahmed Lawan, prior to his election, defended the alleged N13.5 million monthly salary being paid to each of the 109 senators in the country.





Lawan said the major component of the amount is for oversight assignment allowances. He said there would be no reduction of the amount saying there is nothing like jumbo pay for senators since each of them goes home with about N1 million monthly and allowances for oversight functions.





How much really do Nigerian elected politicians earn?





President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

According to a document prepared by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and published on bpsr.gov.ng (the official website of Bureau of Public Service Reforms), President Muhammadu Buhari's annual take-home pay, including allowances, is N14,058,820:00 (N14.0m).





The president gets N1,171,568:20 (N1.17m) per month.





A breakdown of Nigeria’s president's salaries and allowances. Source: RMAFC via bpsr.gov.ng Source: UGC





Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria





According to the document, the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo gets 12,126,290:00 (N12.1m) per annum while is monthly pay stands at 1,010,524:16 (N1.01m).

A breakdown of Nigeria’s vice president's salaries and allowances. Source: RMAFC via bpsr.gov.ng Source: UGC





State Governors

Nigerian state governors get N7,782,967:50 (N7.78m) per annum while their monthly pay is N648,580:62.

A breakdown of the Nigerian state governors' salaries and allowances. Source: RMAFC via bpsr.gov.ng Source: UGC





Deputy Governors

For the deputy governors, their annual take-home pay is N7,392,752:50 (N7.39m) while their monthly pay is N616,062:69.





A breakdown of Nigerian state deputy governors' salaries and allowances. Source: RMAFC via bpsr.gov.ng Source: UGC















Culled: Legit