Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, says all uncompleted project started by the immediate past administration led by Senator Ibikunle Amosun, that has direct impact on the socio-economic well-being of the people, will be completed, as his government is not out for vendetta.Abiodun, who gave this indication at the launch of Ogun TechHUB along Kobape Road, Abeokuta, said his administration could not afford to abandon the projects as they were executed with public fund.“I want to use this opportunity to assure our people that we will not abandon any project that has direct benefit to the people. Those projects were done with the people’s money. We will ensure their completion because we are not interested in vendetta,” he said.He said the TechHUB underscored his administration resolve to digitally transform the State, just as the centre would form a platform for incubating ideas that would proffer solutions to human problems.The Governor said similar centres would be established in the other two Senatorial Districts, expressing the hope that technology development at the centre would attract foreign exchange to the State and nation.Speaking earlier, the Special Adviser on Information Technology, Mr. Dayo Abiodun said the centre would serve as a place where technologists, government, impact investors and others in and around Ogun State would use information technology to find new solutions to various social problems in Nigeria.