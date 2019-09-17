



Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has condemned the apology tendered by South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa to President Muhammadu Buhari over xenophobic attacks.





South African Government on Monday formally apologised to Nigerians and the Nigerian Government over recent xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals, including Nigerians in that country.





President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Special Envoy to Nigeria, Mr Jeff Radebe, conveyed the apology when he met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.





Radebe said President Ramaphosa had already directed the law enforcement agencies to apprehend all those involved in the attacks.





Radebe apologized on behalf of his President for what he called “acts of criminality and violence” that recently occurred, adding that “such do not represent our value system, nor those of the larger number of South Africans.”





President Buhari responded to the apologies from the South African President, pledging that relationship between the two countries “will be solidified,” while describing the xenophobic attacks as “very unfortunate.”





Reacting to the meeting, Fani-Kayode urged Buhari to reject the apology from Ramaphosa.





According to him, Nigerians were killed for no just cause, therefore there must be a response.





Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page wrote: “Buhari should take Cyril Ramaphosa apology letter, mark it “rejected”, use it as toilet paper and send it back to him by @FedEx or @DHLAfrica.





“Innocent Nigerian blood has been spilt by the South Africans for no just cause.





“Something must be done! There must be a response!”

