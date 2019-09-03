



Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari over his response to xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.





This is as Buhari had expressed “deep concern,” over the attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa





In a statement by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina Buhari despatched special envoy to his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa.





“The Special Envoy is expected to arrive in Pretoria latest Thursday, September 5, 2019.”





But, Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page, described Buhari as a weak leader.





According to him, former presidents, Sani Abacha, Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo would have issued a ‘real threat of war’ if Nigerians were slaughtered in their administrations.





Fani-Kayode wrote: “Had it been Aguiyi-Ironsi, Murtala Mohammed, Sani Abacha, OBJ, IBB or GEJ there is NO way Nigerians will be slaughtered in South Africa without a real threat of war.





“Buhari has proved himself to be a weak leader,a chicken-hearted scarecrow,a toothless bulldog and a bloody coward.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday