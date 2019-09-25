



Action Against Hunger (AAH), an international non-governmental organisation, has condemned the killing of one of its abducted staff.





One of the six abducted aid workers, who were kidnapped by the insurgents in Borno state, was killed by the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).





The insurgents reportedly killed the aid worker, a male, because “the government deceived them”.





Confirming the incident in a statement, AAH condemned the killing and expressed concern for the well-being of the hostages, calling for their release.





“The armed group holding captive an Action Against Hunger employee, two drivers, and three health ministry personnel have executed a hostage,” the statement said.





“Action Against Hunger condemns in the strongest terms this assassination and urgently calls for the release of the hostages, with a reminder that they were present in the northeast of the country only to help the most vulnerable.





“Action Against Hunger is extremely concerned and is fully mobilized to ensure that the remaining hostages can be quickly and safely reunited with their families.





The organisation also requested that the public “respect the dignity of the victim and the privacy of the families by not sharing images or videos that may circulate on the Internet”.





