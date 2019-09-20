



Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says President Muhammadu Buhari is doing enough but there are people sabotaging the government.





The vice-president said this at a church service held in honour of the late Moroluke, mother of Ola Olukorede, secretary to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti state, on Friday.





Osinbajo, who was reacting to the sermon of the officiating minister, said the reason Nigerians cannot feel the president’s effort is because of “saboteurs” working against the administration.





Matthew Ajao, the minister, had pointed accusing fingers at political leaders in the country for giving themselves “access to everything”, while inflicting suffering and hardship on the masses.





“I became frightened when the man of God said only those of us in powers are enjoying. This is not true. We have done our best for Nigerians,” the vice-president said.





“The concern of President Buhari, All Progressives Congress and those of us in his government is for Nigeria to move forward; and we shall achieve this.





“All the good social investment programmes such as TraderMoni, the N-POWER and others will soon start to bear fruit and manifest.





“We are all going to benefit from Buhari’s administration. This country requires everybody to be on board to work hard.





“It is not true that President Buhari doesn’t know how to govern.





“It is not because we have not done enough; there are saboteurs and many fifth columnists working against us. But we are going to triumph.”





