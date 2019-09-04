



Following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and Nigerian businesses in South Africa, the Oodua Youth Coalition, OYC, has given South African-owned companies and businesses seven days ultimatum to leave Nigeria.





In a statement which was signed by the group’s President, Oluyi Akintade Tayo, the refusal of those concerned to yield to the notice to quit will spell doom.





While expressing disappointment over the attitude of South Africans against Nigerians living and working in South Africa, particularly what it described as the continued silence of the South African government over the development, the group stressed that during the apartheid era, which was the trying time of the rainbow country, Nigeria stood solidly with them.





The statement reads, “Oodua Youth Coalition (OYC), the foremost youth group in Nigeria projecting and protecting the Yoruba nation in the country, is saddened and angered that South Africans, supported by the country’s authorities, is coordinating the looting and burning of Nigerian businesses and maiming and killing of our brothers and fathers in the land.

“It is unfortunate that South Africa, who under the apartheid regime had the support and solidarity of Nigerians and the government while the white supremacists reigned supreme, is now turning around to inflict physical and psychological pains and injuries on the people whose parents committed a large part of salaries and earnings and commonwealth to end the apartheid reign.





“The video in circulation wherein Mr. Bongani Mkongi, the South African Deputy Police Minister, defended the attacks on Nigerians and other Africans confirmed our earlier fear and doubt on the culpability of the South African authorities. It is baffling that the country whose former leader, late Nelson Mandela recognised the efforts of Nigeria in enthroning South African led government is forcefully and shamefully ejecting other Africans mostly Nigerians from the country.





“We have condoned the excesses of these South Africans whose businesses have been thriving in Nigeria without any form of physical and psychological attack. For months, the coalition has written several letters to the South African consulate in Nigeria requesting for meetings to chart a way forward and find a lasting solution(s) to these barbaric, unfortunate incidents yet have been ignored or met a brick wall.





“OYC, after an emergency meeting, has concluded plans to, as a matter of urgency, attack all South African businesses and facilities spread across Nigeria especially in the Southwest region of the country. DSTV, MTN, SHOPRITE, STANBIC IBTC, and other outlets are our targets.





“We, therefore, give these South African businesses a maximum of seven days to leave Nigeria or forget them as our coalition, with other groups and comrades across the land, will attack and burn them to ashes,” the statement read.





