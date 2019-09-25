



Aliko Dangote, the president of the Dangote Group, says his company wants the government to make it mandatory for companies to fortify all rice product consumed in the country.





The multibillionaire said Nigerians eat rice in the morning, afternoon and night, adding that fortifying rice with the right vitamins would help combat malnutrition.





Dangote said this is part of the move to combat malnutrition in Nigeria, which is known as one of the world’s most malnourished nations.





Speaking at the fourth Goalkeepers Summit in New York on Wednesday, Dangote said his company, Dangote Group, was the very first company in Africa to begin fortification of sugar.





He added that this has become the reality for virtually all the sugar-producing companies in the country.





The Dangote Foundation revealed that about two million children are malnourished in Nigeria — a trend the foundation is working to bring to zero.





More to follow…





