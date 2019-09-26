



President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday in New York, said Nigeria had demonstrated political will on water and sanitation, and would soon step up advocacy on the issue.





Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman said Buhari stated this at a meeting with former Australian Prime Minister, Kevin Rudd, at the ongoing 74th United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.





Rudd is Global Chairman of Water and Sanitation for All.





The President said that at Nigeria’s stage of development, clean water and sanitation were very important for a big country with vast population, “as lots of diseases are water-borne.





”That is why we spend so much on healthcare and infrastructure.”





President Buhari recalled that a state of emergency was declared on water and sanitation in November 2018, adding: “We have demonstrated the political will. We will step up with advocacy. Increased access to water for everyone is a target.”





According to the President Nigeria will have another launch in November this year, to scale up efforts on water, sanitation, and discouragement of open defecation.





Rudd said his organisation had been supporting countries to deal with challenges of clean water and sanitation.





“We value the political commitment you have to Sustainable Development Goal 6, and will do all we can to support you,” he added.





He recommended a slogan by Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to Indian women: ‘Never marry a man, unless he can provide you with clean toilet.’





He said through personal leadership, the Indian Prime Minister had made great progress in reducing the problem of open defecation by two-thirds in five years.





“The year 2025 is your target to end the same in Nigeria. You can do it. We will support in whatever is useful and practical for you,” the former Prime Minister said.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday