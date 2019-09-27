



The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it recovered three ambulances and a 500KVA transformer meant for constituency projects from Buruji Kashamu, a former senator who represented Ogun-east.





Rasheedat Okoduwa, ICPC spokesperson, said the items were part of the 2016 constituency projects which were to be distributed to Ogun-east senatorial district.





She said the commission received intelligence about the presence of the items at the location from a concerned citizen who became aware of the commission’s constituency project tracking group initiative.





“They were discovered at his constituency project office in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State,” she said.





“The three ambulances, which were procured at the cost of N6m each, were meant to be supplied to Obada Healthcare Centre, Oke Sopin in the Ijebu North Local Government Area; Community Health Centre, Itele in Ijebu East Local Government Area; and Community Health Centre, Ogijo in Sagamu Local Government Area.





“The transformer is the last of an initial 11 meant for distribution to various communities of Ogun East Senatorial District which were procured at the cost of N3.6m each, bringing the total for the entire eleven transformers to N39.5m.”





She also said the exercise has so far covered 12 states of the federation.





“The recovered items were seized and the vehicles were moved to a Police Station while the 500KVA Transformer was marked with the Commission’s seizure seal and in the interim, kept in the custody of the Manager of the Senator’s office,” ICPC said.





In August, the commission said it recovered hospital equipment meant for constituency project on the premises of Mma Obot Foundation, allegedly owned by Godswill Akpabio, former governor of Akwa Ibom.

