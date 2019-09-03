 We have stopped attacks on Shoprite, MTN and other South African businesses – Nigerian Police | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Lagos State Police Command has reacted to the attempted attacks on Shoprite and other South African businesses in different parts of the state.

The police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, revealed that the police had beefed up security, adding that there was no cause for alarm.

He said, “Attacks on Shoprite and other businesses owned by South Africans met stiff resistance. We have beefed up security everywhere. There is no cause for alarm.”



While some protesters besieged the Ikeja Shopping Mall, a crowd set bonfires at the entrance of Shoprite at Lekki.

Online videos also showed four police patrol vans at the mall at Osapa London, Lekki Lagos.

 NigerianEye also reported that some protesters also stormed a Shoprite outlet on Lekki-Epe expressway in Lagos state on Tuesday afternoon.

The outrage followed reported killings of Nigerians in South Africa.



