







The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his party have called on the tribunal to sack President Muhammadu Buhari when it finally delivers its judgement on their petition.





They called on the Tribunal to determine the petition on its merit rather than technicalities and ensure substantial justice.





The PDP and Atiku insisted that Buhari was not qualified to have contested the election and as such should be disqualified.





Mike Ozekhome, SAN, one of the senior lawyers in Atiku’s legal team, said it was the expectation of his client “that the judiciary, as the last hope of the common man, will be dauntless in addressing the substance of the petition by the peoples’ candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the collective quest to retrieve a stolen mandate through the legal process,” according to Sun.





“We have made a solid case before the panel. Our client, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has also presented his case supported by credible evidence.





“We had presented incontrovertible evidence to show that our presidential mandate was stolen. Every Nigerian now looks on to the judicial officers for justice.





“Nigerians are waiting and hoping that the judiciary will have the courage to do justice in the presidential election petition.”

