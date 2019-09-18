Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria said that Nigeria had more than enough cows and pastoralists to meet its citizens’ milk requirements.Alhaji Othman Ngelzarma, General Secretary, MACBAN, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja that the major challenge in milk production in the country was inadequate milk processors and collation centres to uptake pastoralists’ production locally.The general secretary specifically noted that the country currently had over 70 million cows, adding that three litres output of milk per cow daily was enough to meet the nation’s milk requirement if collated effectively.He said: “If we can collate milk effectively, it will be needless for the Federal Government to spend money on importation of milk.“The problem is that there is not enough local processors to uptake the pastoralists’ production."