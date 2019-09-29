Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Post Master General of Nigeria Postal Services, NIPOST, Bisi Adegbuyi has said that abandoned buildings of the organization in 774 Local Governments in Nigeria will be converted to Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN microfinance outlets.Adegbuyi made this revelation at the on-going Hon Chukwuma Umeorji led House of Representatives investigative hearing on Abandoned Communications Projects since 2000 in Abuja at the weekend.The Post Master General who was represented by his General Manager, Toyin Oyelola said”“Nipost has just one abandoned project worth N800million and it is for the completion of NIPOST Corporate Headquarters and extent of project is 28% so far.She explained that” NIPOST has currently 44 out of 162 formally abandoned projects across the country but have now been chosen for the CBN Micro finance projects under the Financial inclusion policy of the CBN and its micro Finance company.“It is a PPP arrangement which is converting all NIPOST supposedly abandoned projects to ongoing ones since they were all chosen to meet the expectations of the CBN Financial inclusion policy.”And NIPOST abandoned buildings covers all the 774 local government areas of the country hence was used as major driver for the project to meet the needs of Nigerians.Also grilled at the investigative hearing are officials from the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NigComsat), the Galaxy Backbone, as well as the Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for various abandoned projects in their agencies despite yearly budgetary allocations to that effect.