A two-storey building collapsed in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Wednesday, following a downpour in the area.

An eyewitness confirmed that no life was lost in the incident.





The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, also confirmed the incident. Mohammed, who said no life was lost in the incident, added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, John Abanh, had visited the scene.

He said the building was located on No. 22 Nkisi Aroli Street, Onitsha, and belonged to one Chukwuma Njeka.

Mohammed stated, “The building collapsed today (Wednesday) due to the downpour. No casualty was recorded and the value of the damaged property has yet to be determined.





“The scene was cordoned off by the police to prevent looters from taking advantage and to enable the clearance of the rubble.”

