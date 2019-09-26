President Muhammadu Buhari who is presently attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) convening at New York City in the United States of America has goofed yet again.







The UNGA Moderator asked President Buhari to highlight a pathway depicting Nigeria’s resilient future while taking into consideration, the country’s young population.





Instead of answering the question, Buhari began to read a long-prepared speech on Climate change.





“Nigeria has a very young population, Perhaps you might highlight what a pathway for a resilient future looks like”asked the UNGA Moderator



WATCH VIDEO:





The footage which was shared by Bashir Ahmad and Tolu Ogunlesi, has since been deleted due to the backlash from Nigerian Twitter users.



President Buhari replied with “Your Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen, I share the sentiments with the Secretary General that is always on the verge of Climate Catastrophy, undeniably Climate change is a human-induced phenomenon.





It is now imperative that we must step up our collective climate actions in line with the request of the Secretary-General, which is in this regard that I wish to reiterate Nigeria’s committment to its obligations under the agreement the aspirations surrounding our National Climate contributions and ensure a resilient future that will mainstream Climate risks.





I want to announce that the Government of Nigeria will develop a more robust sectorial election plan and expand the scope of our sovereign green .. in line with our intended upward review of Nigeria’s NDC’s …. the inclusion of the water and reservoir by 2020.”











