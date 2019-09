In a trending video online, a groom called off his wedding to his soon to be wife after finding out that she was cheating on him with a politician.





The man allegedly received evidence of his brides’ escapades on his way to the church for the wedding. The incident happened in Abuja, Nigeria.





Watch video below: In the video seen, the bride upon hearing the news burst into tears and desperately pleaded with the groom for forgiveness. A woman could be heard saying she warned the groom not to marry the ladyWatch video below:

