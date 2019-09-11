In a trending video online, a groom called off his wedding to his soon to be wife after finding out that she was cheating on him with a politician.
The man allegedly received evidence of his brides’ escapades on his way to the church for the wedding. The incident happened in Abuja, Nigeria.
In the video seen, the bride upon hearing the news burst into tears and desperately pleaded with the groom for forgiveness. A woman could be heard saying she warned the groom not to marry the lady
Watch video below:
SAD! Man Cancels His Wedding On Their Way To Church In Abuja. Bride Kneels To Beg . #Gidifeed cc @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/a60V7s0nxf— Gidifeednews (@gidifeedtv) September 11, 2019
