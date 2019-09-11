 WATCH VIDEO: Groom cancels wedding after discovering his bride was sleeping with a politician | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
In a trending video online, a groom called off his wedding to his soon to be wife after finding out that she was cheating on him with a politician.

The man allegedly received evidence of his brides’ escapades on his way to the church for the wedding. The incident happened in Abuja, Nigeria.


In the video seen, the bride upon hearing the news burst into tears and desperately pleaded with the groom for forgiveness. A woman could be heard saying she warned the groom not to marry the lady

